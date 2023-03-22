Engineering firm unveils senior management restructure after founder’s retirement

STRUCTURAL changes at executive level are under way at a leading engineering company in Milton Keynes.

Peter Regna, chief executive, president and founder of Aero Tec Laboratories – which manufactures liquid containment devices and fluid transfer systems for clients in sectors including motorsport, automotive, aviation and defence – has retired.

He remains a shareholder in the company, which has its UK factory at Denbigh Road in Bletchley. His replacement as group chief executive is current ATL Ltd managing director Giles Dawson. He is now leading the company at a group level.

Mr Dawson said: “It is a privilege to take on this role at this exciting time in the group’s development as we diversify into new markets with fresh product offerings utilising our decades of experience. Peter and Barbara’s ongoing commitment to the group made it a very easy decision for me when they asked me to take on the role – initially, my focus will be on greater integration of the companies.”

David Dack, who has been with the company for 48 years and led ATL Inc in the USA for the past five, is also to retire. He is replaced by its current managing director David Legemaat. Andrew MacKenzie takes Mr Dawson’s former role at ATL Ltd. Mr Regna’s wife Barbara joins ATL’s group board.