Electric motors manufacturer Helix appoints ex-Prodrive MD as chief operating officer

Helix chief executive Darren Cairn (right) welcomes Warren Roberts.

FORMER managing director of advanced engineering group Prodrive’s composites division Warren Roberts has joined Milton Keynes-based electric motors and inverters manufacturer Helix as the company’s chief operating officer.

His arrival is part of the company’s global expansion plans, having appointed Dr Mike Bolen as its director for North America earlier this year.

“This appointment underscores Helix’s ambitious growth plan of scaling production of our world-class electric powertrain solutions and expanding our product offering,” said Helix’s chief executive Darren Cairn.

“Warren is a valuable addition to our team as we broaden our range of solutions for automotive and motorsport partners, along with new solutions targeting industries early in electrification journeys, including marine and aerospace.”

Warren spent eight years at Prodrive and has also worked in managing director roles at JCB, Alumasc and MAHLE UK.

Helix employs around 200 staff at its three sites in Milton Keynes, including its head office at Shenley Wood. The coma y supplies high-performance electric powertrains, including fully scalable high-power-density electric motors, inverters, and electric drive units engineered and manufactured in-house.

Its technologies have already been applied in several high-growth electric mobility markets, including top-level motorsport in Formula E and in hypercars and supercars such as the Czinger 21c an Aston Martin Valkyrie. Helix technology also operates in vertical take-off and landing aircraft, space launch providers, high-performance motorcycles and watercraft with Seabird technologies in the E1 Race Series.

“This is an exciting moment to be joining Helix,” said Warren. “Its exceptional technology is already disrupting numerous industries, especially those that are early in their electrification journey.

“I will be laser focused on our customers and ensuring our product range meets and exceeds their expectations so that we can deliver to our ambitious growth plan.”

