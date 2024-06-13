Election candidates to face questions from business at MKBLP hustings event

PLACES are still available at a private Election Hustings event at which candidates from the main political parties will face questions from the Milton Keynes business community.

The event takes place on Thursday (June 20) from 6pm.

Prospective Parliamentary Candidates for the three constituencies including Milton Keynes will face an audience of businesspeople including representatives of the MK Business Council, Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, the Women in Enterprise networking group and the Rotary Club of Milton Keynes.

The Election Hustings event has been organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and will be chaired by MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann. Candidates from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Reform UK and Green parties will take questions at what is being seen as a crucial platform for dialogue about their policies and visions for the future of Milton Keynes, Buckingham and Bletchley.

Non-members of MKBLP are welcome to attend.

“This election hustings event will be the only business-focused hustings to be convened and exemplifies MKBLP’s commitment to facilitating meaningful conversations between business leaders and political representatives,” said Mr Mann.

MK Business Council chair Yvette Lamidey said: “It is important that business owners and business leaders understand not just what the majority party when in government will do to support businesses but what the candidates will pledge to do for Milton Keynes businesses. It is way more than just the manifesto pledges that each party is making – it is their personal commitment to lobby on our behalf.

“We hope the questions raised will show the candidates the topics that really matter to our business community and why.”

Women in Enterprise chair Michelle Theuma added: “A hustings event ahead of a general election is crucial for the business community in Milton Keynes as it provides a platform to hear directly from candidates, understand their policies, and evaluate their impact on local businesses. Engaging in this dialogue ensures that the voices of business leaders are heard and considered in the political process.”

Anyone interested in booking a place in the audience should email gina@mkblp.com.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Louise Wall said: “As a Voice of Business for our region, the Chamber of Commerce is pleased to support our partners at the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in delivering their general election hustings event.