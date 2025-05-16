Dragon IS marks 15 years supporting business growth in Milton Keynes

Managing director Lionel Naidoo (front centre) and the team at Dragon Information Systems.

An independent IT firm based in Newport Pagnell is celebrating a major milestone, having spent 15 years providing digital infrastructure and technology support to growing businesses across Milton Keynes and beyond.

Founded in 2010, Dragon Information Systems has established itself as a key technology partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, offering managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud computing and disaster recovery solutions.

The business has seen consistent expansion in recent years, reporting average annual growth of 20% since 2021.

The company now employs 16 staff, including engineers and technical support specialists, and supports more than 80 clients across Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, London and surrounding counties.

These include firms operating in sectors where system integrity is critical, such as legal services, finance, logistics and e-commerce.

At the helm is founder and managing director Lionel Naidoo, who attributes the firm’s sustained success to its long-term relationships and pragmatic approach to future-proofing IT infrastructure.

“Reaching our 15th anniversary is a significant achievement,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have a loyal client base, many of whom have remained with us for over a decade.”

“We’ve always aimed to help businesses extract more value from their technology. As we grow, we’re committed to doing so in a way that preserves the culture and ethos of the company.

“Our move to larger premises later this year reflects that ambition.”

Originally from South Africa, Mr Naidoo’s passion for computing began in adolescence and led to the launch of his first IT venture while still at school.

After relocating to the UK two decades ago, he founded Dragon IS to offer a more adaptive, responsive model of IT support.

“I saw too many companies using technology as a box-ticking exercise rather than a business enabler,” he said. “IT is constantly evolving – as we’ve seen recently with developments in artificial intelligence – yet many providers are slow to adapt.

”That’s where Dragon IS differentiates itself. Our team thrives on staying ahead of the curve, and that makes a real impact for our clients.”

For further information, visit www.dragon-is.com

