Door specialist unlocks global expansion programme with logistics partnership

BESPOKE door business Selo has been given the keys to worldwide expansion after extending a partnership with a Midlands freight forwarding company.

The Milton Keynes-based door innovations company has set its sights on shipping its custom-made riser doors, pocket doors and concealed frame door sets to more countries after expanding its exports to four continents in the last two years with support from Independent Freight Solutions.

Selo, which has supplied its products to significant buildings in London and across the UK from its head office at Kents Hill, teamed up with IFS to conduct its first exports in 2022, including to Saudi Arabia.

Logistics manager Shannon Hawkins said the support from IFS has come at an exciting time for the company.

“Getting our brand out into the world is a huge priority for us. We are recognised for our quality in the UK but the aim is to access more markets in North America and the Middle East.

“As of a couple of years ago, we had never done any exports so the guidance from IFS has been absolutely invaluable. Having their expertise on board has also created more options in terms of the suppliers we use as we expand our range of products.”

Importing materials to produce the doors has become more important to Selo’s day-to-day operations, she added.

“It has meant we have had the knowledge required at each step of the process to achieve our export goals and their support is going to be invaluable as we seek to reach more markets over the next few years.”

IFS managing director Jenny Hooper said: “It has been fantastic to see the growth at Selo over the last couple of years. It is always rewarding to help businesses achieve their international trade goals.

“It can be a complicated task but we are thrilled to have played a part in helping their products reach customers all over the world.”

