Distribution is cooking as kitchen supplier opens new logistics and warehouse hub

The Crossing, the new distribution hub in Leighton Buzzard of kitchen supplier Waterline.

THE UK’s largest kitchen trade supplier is to open its second UK distribution hub just outside Leighton Buzzard.

Waterline has taken a lease on The Crossing, a 53,500 sq ft unit at Stanbridge. The deal is part of the company’s ongoing UK expansion programme.

Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has been advising Waterline over the past 18 months on its growth plans. The agency has also completed the letting of a 39,000 sq ft unit at Stratus Park on Brinklow in Milton Keynes to a storage distribution company.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner and head of industrial and logistics at Kirkby Diamond, said: “The mid-box sector is highly competitive, so we are pleased to be able to announce that we have completed three deals in the last two months to good quality occupiers.”

