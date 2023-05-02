Developers acquire freeholds of Bedford town centre retail units

INVESTORS have completed acquisitions of a total seven retail units and offices in Bedford in three separate deals.

A local developer has acquired the freehold of five units at Allhallows pictured above. Plans are being prepared to convert the upper floors of the units into apartments and retain the ground floors to lease as individual retail units.

Two further units in the town centre street have been purchased in separate deals by individual investors. All seven properties changed hands for undisclosed sums, said commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, which handled the deals.

They offer the potential for development subject to planning, including retention of the ground floor for continued commercial use and conversion of the upper floors to residential accommodation, said Nathan George pictured right, associate at Kirkby Diamond and head of the consultancy’s Bedford office.

“These seven properties proved to be extremely popular with investors and we were inundated with enquiries, demonstrating that there is still significant interest in retail and office units in Bedford town centre despite the challenging economic circumstances,” Mr George said.

“They provide an excellent opportunity for further development, subject to planning consent.”