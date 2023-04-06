Deadline looms for firms to join SEMLEP Growth Curve support programme

FAST-GROWING BUSINESSES across Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire only have a few weeks left to sign up for a peer networking group.

SEMLEP’s Growth Curve programme features a Peer Networks initiative which gives business owners the chance to benefit from three hours of business coaching and a further ten hours of networking with leaders of fast-growing firms.

The ten hours of networking are divided into five sessions, featuring around 12 businesses, which are led by a professional facilitator.

However, with funding for the Growth Curve programme coming to an end, businesses have until April 28 to register for the last set of online Peer Network sessions.

SEMLEP Growth Hub manager Vicky Hlomuka pictured right said: “During the pandemic lots of companies became leaner and as they are now starting to grow again many are telling us they are struggling with recruitment.

“As a result, many business owners have had to move away from planning for the future because they have had to return to more day-to-day tasks. Many owners feel their businesses are taking control of them instead of them being in control of their business.”

Peer Networks bring firms face to face with other company owners who are also growing their businesses and who understand the challenges well.

“The business owners who have taken part in our Peer Networks have shared brilliant insights with each other about how their peers can free up time in their own firms which has enabled lots of companies to start planning for the future again,” Ms Hlomuka said.

Growth Curve is open to firms which are experiencing or projecting high growth in the next two to three years, have at least two employees, have been trading for at least two years and have a current annual turnover of £100,000 with projected 20 per cent annual growth minimum.

Growth Curve and its Growth Curve Peer Networks are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund. The Peer Networks programme is delivered by SEMLEP in conjunction with New Level Results.

To register for support from the Growth Curve programme fill in the enquiry form at https://www.semlepgrowthhub.com/growth-curve/