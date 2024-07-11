Daimler Truck and Financial Services divisions move to new headquarters in Milton Keynes

PLANS to distinguish its truck business from the car and vans divisions of Mercedes-Benz have come to fruition for Daimler Truck UK and Daimler Truck Financial Services.

The two have moved into the newly refurbished Daimler Truck UK Parts Logistics Centre at Willen, bidding farewell to the offices they formerly shared with Mercedes-Benz Cars, Vans and Passenger Services at Tongwell.

Managing directors Heiko Selzam, of Daimler Truck UK, and Nick Andrews, of Daimler Truck Financial Services UK, cut the tape to officially declare the new building open. They were joined for the occasion (pictured below) by representatives from Daimler Truck’s global headquarters in Stuttgart – Jean Marc Diss, head of sales and marketing, and Florian Schulz, head of sales and customer services FUSO Europe.

The move to the new head office follows the formation of Daimler Truck UK, the wholesale distributor for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and FUSO Trucks in Great Britain and Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Northern Ireland, earlier this year.

Mr Selzam said: “The opening of this site represents the final step in the process of dedicating ourselves entirely to the needs of truck operators and our dealer network in the UK. Separating our business from the car and van divisions was a complex and challenging task but has brought the benefit of allowing us to focus on what we do best – bringing our industry-leading vehicles and the entire ecosystem of support services that back them up to more customers than ever before.”