Council increases funding support for SMEs through Net Zero MK initiative

EXTRA SUPPORT for small businesses to take action against climate change is being delivered through its Net Zero project by Milton Keynes City Council.

It launched the initiative last year for 50 local firms and is now opening up the programme to more businesses in response to increased demand.

The council has teamed up with Ngage Solutions to provide fully funded practical support helping companies to achieve their sustainability goals. The support includes steering participating organisations to grant funding and training to help them make the most of low carbon opportunities and reduce their energy costs.

The council’s deputy leader Cllr Robin Bradburn said: “It is really encouraging to see local businesses who share our vision of making our city carbon neutral and I look forward to working with them to achieve sustainable economic growth.”

The programme includes:

Practical events looking at businesses that may be affected by climate change and the steps they can take;

Access to low carbon initiatives;

Facilitating high-quality services and training to capitalise on low carbon opportunities;

Events and workshops to create a network of like-minded businesses who can work together.

“We are committed to tackling the climate crisis and this needs businesses and communities to come together to achieve meaningful action,” said Cllr Bradburn.

Of the 50 businesses supported by Net Zero MK last year, 21 made Net Zero pledges, said Adam Champney, head of funding acquisition and business development an Ngage Solutions.

“We are excited that the new programme will build upon these successes, working with both new and returning businesses across the city. Our improved offering includes one-to-one sessions calculating carbon footprints, environmental masterclasses, and importantly, tailored reduction plans for Net Zero and the cost reductions they entail.”

Businesses interested in enrolling on the programme can visit NetZeroMK.org , email NetZeroMK@ngagesolutions.co.uk or call 01494 360569.