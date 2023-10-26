Conference centre partners with Bedford Prison on initiative to provide employment opportunities for prisoners

REINTEGRATING former prisoners into the workplace and wider society at the end of their sentences is the aim of a partnership between conference and training venue Wyboston Lakes and Bedford Prison.

Managers from the resort near Bedford are visiting the prison every quarter to discuss employment opportunities and the skills required for the hospitality industry. Wyboston Lakes is also ready to provide training and mentoring to those preparing for the end of their sentence.

The scheme is run in partnership with New Futures Network, HM Prison & Probation Services’ employment specialists that link businesses and prisons to fill skills gaps and increase the number of prison leavers securing employment on release.

The project began as part of a national recruitment and is designed to equip individuals with the skills, training, and opportunities for successful reintegration into the workforce.

Wyboston Lakes’ director of people Katherine White pictured left said: “At Wyboston Lakes, we believe in the power of second chances and the potential for every individual to make a valuable contribution to society.

“This project aligns perfectly with our values of inclusivity and social responsibility. By providing training, mentorship, and employment opportunities, we hope to break down barriers and empower these individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute to the workforce.”

The scheme is also about fostering a sense of purpose and self-worth among prison leavers, she added. “It aims to reduce the likelihood of reoffending, benefiting both individuals and the wider community.

“Wyboston Lakes is grateful for the opportunity to work with Bedford Prison, New Futures Network, and the government to make a meaningful impact. The company is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment that allows individuals to thrive and reach their full potential.”