Compliance is key: Adhering to business standards is central to economic growth, says MP

Milton Keynes Central MP Emily Darlington speaks at BSI Group's Sustainability Showcase.

COMPLIANCE with business standards has a key role to play in the growth of the UK economy, says a Milton Keynes MP.

Emily Darlington was speaking at a Sustainability Showcase event hosted by business standards and improvement company BSI at its office in the city.

Nurturing innovation in a sustainable and inclusive way is the way forward for economic growth, she said.

The MP, elected to represent the Milton Keynes Central constituency in July’s General Election, visited BSI’s Kitemark Court building on Knowlhill to find out about the work BSI does to increase awareness and implementation of sustainability initiatives. She learned about the organisation’s Net Zero Pathway, its Thirst for Change water security campaign and its work with supermarket retailer Morrisons on the certification of carbon neutral eggs.

“Compliance with standards plays such an important part in our economic growth – the two go hand in hand,” said Emily. “The way we grow the economy is to make sure we nurture the innovation that is happening here.”

The Sustainability Showcase highlighted BSI’s work to create a more sustainable future at its offices around the world, with a particular focus on Kitemark Court and how it has been made a more sustainable place. Measures include procuring 100% renewable electricity and installing charging points for electric vehicles to support BSI’s goal to decarbonise its operations by 2030.

More than 90% of the UK company’s fleet in July this year consisted of electric, plug-in or hybrid vehicles.

Biodiversity around the Kitemark Court building includes bird boxes in the trees and a new wildflower bed with its own bug village made from reusable materials. Nature has been brought into the working environment via living walls.

BSI’s managing director UK & Ireland, assurance, Matt Page said: “It was great to reinforce BSI’s status as a leading employer and business in the constituency as well as to showcase the contribution of BSI to the UK and globally, especially with regards to sustainability.

“BSI is proud to partner with businesses to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in digital transformation and everything in between – in order to accelerate progress towards a fair society and a sustainable world.”

Emily added: “Having the oldest standards institution in the world partly based here in Milton Keynes is something I am incredibly proud of. Thank you to BSI for being committed to growing the UK, growing Milton Keynes and growing the world but doing it in a way that is sustainable and inclusive.”

………………………………….

