Committed to good ways of doing business: Bedfordshire firms endorse Good Business Charter scheme

BEDFORDSHIRE BUSINESSES accredited to the Good Business Charter are joining a campaign encouraging more organisations to follow their lead.

The Good Business Charter encourages and recognises responsible business practices. It provides a clear framework for businesses of all sizes to champion their care for people and planet. Being signed up demonstrates a clear message to current and potential customers that a business is committed to operating responsibly.

Among Bedfordshire organisations already accredited are Luton Council, Luton Business Improvement District, advertising agency Treacle Factory, web designer Silvertoad, Active Luton, Equilibrium Network in Sandy and Stales Therapy centre in Clapham near Bedford.

Treacle Factory director Ian Abrahams pictured above (left) with fellow director Jeremy Brown said: “We are passionate about providing an outstanding level of customer service and strive to achieve the best in everything we do. We heard that Luton Borough Council were encouraging more organisations to become Good Business Charter Accredited and wanted to be among the first to register.

“We found that our values are closely aligned with the ethos of GBC and decided to join without hesitation. Our GBC accreditation is proudly displayed on our offices, on our website and in email signatures, to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to excellence.”

The Charter has the support of both employers organisation the CBI and the Trade Union Congress, which have trustee representation on their boards. Other partners of the GBC include the Living Wage Foundation and the Prompt Payment Code.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder for inclusive growth at Luton Council, said: “Signing up demonstrates our commitment to good ways of doing business with our suppliers and partners. We would like to lead by example and we would encourage Luton businesses, voluntary sector and other organisations to join us and sign up and show that Luton has great places to work.”

Active Luton runs the towns leisure centres. Its chief executive Helen Barnett said that Good Business Charter accreditation aligns with its new 2023-28 strategy Creating opportunities for communities to thrive. “Coming after the pandemic, our strategy sits within the context of a town-wide effort to improve the health, wellbeing and life chances of our communities and we believe that being a responsible employer is a vital part of this,” she said.

Luton Council is happy to support businesses looking to achieve the accreditation. To find out more, email economicgrowth@luton.gov.uk.

GBC chairman Simon Fox said the charter brings the ten standards together in order to inspire businesses. “We believe that the GBC has enormous potential to change business practice for good,” he added. “Towns and cities that champion these principles will lead the way in caring for people and planet.”