Collectables firm has a winning hand after agreeing city centre office move

A MARKET leader in the physical and digital collectables market for the likes of sports and entertainment cards, is to move into the top two floors at the recently refurbished Silbury House in Central Milton Keynes.

Fanatics Collectibles, which owns Topps Europe since its acquisition in 2022, has signed a ten-year lease. The business joins existing tenants Tickets.com and Scottsdale Lifetime Partners in calling the building home.

Topps has been based in Milton Keynes for the past 30 years and is leaving its previous premises in Crownhill.

Silbury House underwent a major refurbishment in 2024, achieving top-tier sustainability ratings. The project has earned nominations for Sustainability Initiative of the Year and Developer of the Year at the Property Week Awards

Developer RO Real Estate’s asset management director Ed Davidson said: “With a 30-year history of investing and developing in Milton Keynes, the Silbury House project reflects our long-standing commitment to the city and our ambition to set a new benchmark for environmental performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Topps, a global leader in the collectables market and a household name, whose decision demonstrates the growing importance occupiers place on sustainability, not only as a core business value but also as a practical way to reduce energy use and support employee wellbeing.”

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.