Clean air technology CEO wins entrepreneurship award

THE FOUNDER of a health technology company has won a major national award for entrepreneurship.

Jay Vitale pictured above, chief executive of air purification specialist Air For Life, has been named Global Entrepreneur of the Year, South East, at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

His was one of more than 5,000 applications and Mr Vitale, who set up the company now based in Milton Keynes after leaving medical school in London in 2006, follows in the footsteps of previous winners, including Brewdog founder James Watt and BBC TV ‘dragon’ and social media mogul Steven Bartlett.

Mr Vitale said: “Receiving the Global Entrepreneur of the Year, South East award is a humbling and incredibly gratifying experience. This recognition is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Air For Life team.

“We are committed to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation and making a positive impact in the world. This award fuels our passion and dedication to continue driving positive change in the field of entrepreneurship.”

After leaving medical school 17 years ago with the aim of improving and protecting the public and finding a solution to poor indoor air quality, Mr Vitale discovered a NASA-developed technology that eliminates ethylene gas produced by fresh fruit and vegetables.

He moved to Texas to further his research at the home of NASA in Houston, where he founded Air For Life.

The company strategically relocated to the UK and its current base at Wolverton Mill in 2017 as a health technology business approved by the UK government. Today, it works with clients in the food industry, hospitality, lifestyle, automotive, education and medical sectors.

Its products, which are designed for commercial and domestic premises and for vehicles, clean the air of bacteria, viruses and other impurities.