Child learning resources entrepreneur backs success of Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme

CHILDREN’S educational brand founder Keisha Shah is pictured with government business minister Kevin Hollinrake at a reception for small business owners at the House of Lords.

Ms Shah, founder of Teddo Play which manufactures play-based learning resources for children, has been a mentor for the past two cohorts of micro business owners looking to scale up their business on the national Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme run by the Small Business Britain organisation.

She joined small business owners from all over the UK at the event and discussed the overseas expansion plans she has for her business, based at Brinklow in Milton Keynes, with Mr Hollinrake, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the department for Business and Trade.

Ms Shah right, pictured at Westminster enjoying the sunshine on the banks of the River Thames has mentored 19 small business owners during her time working with the Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme. It has been “invaluable” for her own business too, she says.

“It has given me a lot of clarity and enabled me to take our conversations-inspiring learning resources to children far and wide. In a dual role as a mentor, I have really enjoyed giving back to fellow small businesses who are all at different levels in their business journeys.

“I love to share my knowledge and experience running a small successful business. Being an educator, I find it exciting and easy to drive helpful information to people. People find me approachable and knowledgeable in a number of areas and I believe in the idea of growing together so when I saw the opportunity to help out fellow business owners, I jumped right at it.”

Delivered by Small Business Britain, the programme aims to help grow small businesses with expert guidance and mentoring. This year’s programme was organised in partnership with accounting software giant Xero and the new university ARU Peterborough.

Micro business entrepreneurs who have benefited from the Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme celebrate their success at the Houses of Parliament.

Small Business Britain founder Michelle Ovens said: “These ‘small’ yet ‘mighty’ businesses represent the seeds of our future economy and it was wonderful to hear about the value this programme brought them.

“It was rewarding to celebrate with Keisha, see her gorgeous UK-made educational products in person and all of the phenomenal small businesses involved in this year’s programme at the House of Lords. We must continue to cheer these small firms on who are working so hard to grow and thrive in this tough economy.”

Ms Shah said: “It was a fantastic event and to meet so many of my mentees in person was truly special. The icing on the cake was receiving some very helpful tips from Kevin Hollinrake to expand Teddo Play in the international markets.”