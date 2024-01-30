Champions of proper behaviour: Campaign calls for exemplar organisations to take the plaudits

A NATIONWIDE campaign running all of next week is ready to champion good business and call for responsible business behaviour.

Good Business Week runs February 5-11 and is calling for organisations adhering to business best practice and behaviour to be given centre stage. Campaign organiser the Good Business Charter wants exemplary behaviour and practice to be the norm among UK business.

GBC chief executive Jenny Herrera said: “We want to set aside a week where instead of hearing about scandals and bad practices, we champion those organisations who are quietly getting on with behaving responsibly.

“We need to celebrate the great work you are doing.”

GBC is calling on the UK to share examples of good business practices, nominate employers that may qualify for Good Business Charter accreditation and increase awareness among the public about why #GoodBusinessMatters over social media.

The campaign has a different theme each day:

Fair Pay Monday.

Timely Tuesday (with a focus on prompt payment).

Wellbeing Wednesday.

Customer Thursday.

Beyond Profit Friday.

The Good Business Charter is an accreditation scheme for responsible business behaviour across ten components covering care for employees, customers, suppliers, society and the planet.

It is accessible to all sizes and sectors of business and open to public sector and third sector organisations.

It provides an excellent framework for a responsible business journey with clear standards which are easy to communicate to all stakeholders, Ms Herrera said.

“Good Business Week is our opportunity to champion good businesses and call for responsible business behaviour to be the established norm in the UK,” she added.