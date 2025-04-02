Celebrations as the SME stars take centre stage at MK & Buckinghamshire Awards

The celebrations begin for the winners at this year's SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

WINNERS in this year’s SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Business Awards have been speaking of their pride at their success.

Almost 300 businesspeople were at Stadium MK’s DoubleTree by Hilton to acclaim the winners of a total 20 awards, including for the first time Business Leader, presented as a result of a public vote to Amanda Wright, creative director of business management consultancy Yellowyoyo.

The overall winner was financial planning specialist Simplicity Financial Planning.

Milton Keynes Business Centre at Linford Wood had multiple reasons to celebrate, taking home two awards including gold as Business of the Year in the less than 50 employees category and the runner-up silver award in Best Enterprising Business.

Senior centre manager Matt Roberts and his team also celebrated with tenants Hexagon Recruitment Partners, which won silver as Best New Business, and Business Person of the Year Elvis Idegbekwu, managing director of Peach Care Services.

“To win one award was fantastic but to win two is more than we ever could have dreamed of,” said Matt. “We are over the moon – our success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”

Also celebrating was MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District, a finalist in three categories and striking gold in the Milton Keynes Business of the Year category.

The award comes at the end of what chief executive Jill Farnsworth described as a “transformational” year for the BID.

“We introduced new services such as the My Local Bobby security team, our consumer website mymk.cc, our City Centre Gift card and so much more,” Jill added. “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our team, and we are chuffed to bits to win.”

Many of the winners will now go forward to the SME National Business Awards, which take place in November at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster.

SME MK & BUCKINGHAMSHIRE BUSINESS AWARDS

THE WINNERS

BEST ENTERPRISING BUSINESS

Gold Antoinette Oglethorpe

Silver Milton Keynes Business Centre

BEST NEW BUSINESS

Gold PPS GB

Silver Hexagon Recruitment Partners

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Gold Roseview Windows

Silver Nutshell Creative

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (less than 50 employees)

Gold Capital Space – Milton Keynes Business Centre

Silver Eco Design Consultants

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (more than 50 employees)

Gold Mirus IT Solutions

Silver Sport Works

BUSINESS INNOVATION

Gold Chameleon Live

Silver Radfield Home Care Wycombe, Beaconsfield & South Bucks

BUSINESSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Gold Mandy Hamerla (Modern HR Ltd)

Silver Katie Parker (Pickles Pet Pantry)

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Gold Elvis Idegbekwu (Peach Care Services)

Silver Daxa Patel (HR Results Ltd)

COMMUNITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Gold YMCA Milton Keynes

Silver ID:MK

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Gold Alt Street Property

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Gold Pragmatiq

Silver B P Collins LLP

FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Gold Simplicity

Silver Landmark Property Solutions

HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Gold The Cross Keys

Silver Leonardo Hotel Milton Keynes

MILTON KEYNES BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Gold MyMiltonKeynes BID

Silver Milton Keynes Music Academy

POSITIVE IMPACT

Gold TOP Physiotherapy

Silver YMCA Milton Keynes

SUSTAINABILITY

Gold Ampergia

SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Gold Diane Butterworth

Silver Crown Business Finance

WEBSITE OF THE YEAR

Gold Janno Media

Silver Harry’s Rainbow

YOUNG BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Gold Oliver Ridgeway (Eco Design Consultants)

Silver Srishti Verma (Ampergia)

BUSINESS LEADER (Public Vote)

Gold Amanda Wright (Yellowyoyo)

Silver Sheri Irons (Independent Substation Services)

OVERALL WINNER

Simplicity

