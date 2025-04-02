Celebrations as the SME stars take centre stage at MK & Buckinghamshire Awards

The celebrations begin for the winners at this year's SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards.
WINNERS in this year’s SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Business Awards have been speaking of their pride at their success.
Almost 300 businesspeople were at Stadium MK’s DoubleTree by Hilton to acclaim the winners of a total 20 awards, including for the first time Business Leader, presented as a result of a public vote to Amanda Wright, creative director of business management consultancy Yellowyoyo.
The overall winner was financial planning specialist Simplicity Financial Planning.
Milton Keynes Business Centre at Linford Wood had multiple reasons to celebrate, taking home two awards including gold as Business of the Year in the less than 50 employees category and the runner-up silver award in Best Enterprising Business.
Senior centre manager Matt Roberts and his team also celebrated with tenants Hexagon Recruitment Partners, which won silver as Best New Business, and Business Person of the Year Elvis Idegbekwu, managing director of Peach Care Services.
“To win one award was fantastic but to win two is more than we ever could have dreamed of,” said Matt. “We are over the moon – our success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”
Also celebrating was MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District, a finalist in three categories and striking gold in the Milton Keynes Business of the Year category.
The award comes at the end of what chief executive Jill Farnsworth described as a “transformational” year for the BID.
“We introduced new services such as the My Local Bobby security team, our consumer website mymk.cc, our City Centre Gift card and so much more,” Jill added. “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our team, and we are chuffed to bits to win.”
Many of the winners will now go forward to the SME National Business Awards, which take place in November at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster.
SME MK & BUCKINGHAMSHIRE BUSINESS AWARDS
THE WINNERS
BEST ENTERPRISING BUSINESS
Gold Antoinette Oglethorpe
Silver Milton Keynes Business Centre
BEST NEW BUSINESS
Gold PPS GB
Silver Hexagon Recruitment Partners
BUCKINGHAMSHIRE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Gold Roseview Windows
Silver Nutshell Creative
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (less than 50 employees)
Gold Capital Space – Milton Keynes Business Centre
Silver Eco Design Consultants
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (more than 50 employees)
Gold Mirus IT Solutions
Silver Sport Works
BUSINESS INNOVATION
Gold Chameleon Live
Silver Radfield Home Care Wycombe, Beaconsfield & South Bucks
BUSINESSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Gold Mandy Hamerla (Modern HR Ltd)
Silver Katie Parker (Pickles Pet Pantry)
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Gold Elvis Idegbekwu (Peach Care Services)
Silver Daxa Patel (HR Results Ltd)
COMMUNITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Gold YMCA Milton Keynes
Silver ID:MK
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Gold Alt Street Property
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Gold Pragmatiq
Silver B P Collins LLP
FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Gold Simplicity
Silver Landmark Property Solutions
HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Gold The Cross Keys
Silver Leonardo Hotel Milton Keynes
MILTON KEYNES BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Gold MyMiltonKeynes BID
Silver Milton Keynes Music Academy
POSITIVE IMPACT
Gold TOP Physiotherapy
Silver YMCA Milton Keynes
SUSTAINABILITY
Gold Ampergia
SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Gold Diane Butterworth
Silver Crown Business Finance
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
Gold Janno Media
Silver Harry’s Rainbow
YOUNG BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR
Gold Oliver Ridgeway (Eco Design Consultants)
Silver Srishti Verma (Ampergia)
BUSINESS LEADER (Public Vote)
Gold Amanda Wright (Yellowyoyo)
Silver Sheri Irons (Independent Substation Services)
OVERALL WINNER
Simplicity
