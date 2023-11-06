Businesses ready to rise to law firm’s £50 Challenge

FOUR CHARITIES based in Milton Keynes are set to benefit from an Apprentice-style fundraising challenge.

Women’s refuge MK ACT and Willen Hospice have again been selected to benefit from the Franklins £50 Challenge, run by Milton keynes-based law firm Franklins Solicitors. And this year they are joined by two other charities: grief support organisation Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA Milton Keynes.

The challenge to teams from participating businesses sees each receive an initial £50 seed funding which they are tasked with using to generate valuable extra funds for their chosen charity. The challenge takes place over three months from February next year. In previous years teams have organised auctions, cake sales, barbecues and car washes among a myriad of fundraising ideas to help their chosen cause.

Four charities in Northampton will also benefit from the efforts of participating teams challenged by Franklins’ office in the town.

“We are excited to be working with eight local charities who do amazing work in our communities and rely on public support to help make this happen,” said Franklins equity partner Andrea Smith pictured above, who heads the firm’s business services department. “We hope to see as many local businesses as possible signing up to take part for 2024.”

The Franklins £50 Challenge began in 2018 and has raised more than £100,000 for local charities, The aim of the 2024 challenge is to fight hunger, fuel wellness and change lives locally.

Franklins is encouraging companies and organisations to sign up to take part in the 2024 £50 Challenge. To register as a team visit www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge