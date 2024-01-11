Business recovery firm acquires national insolvency specialist

NATIONAL insolvency firm FA Simms has been acquired by Milton Keynes-based FTS Recovery.

The deal enables FTS Recovery to extend its national presence by taking on all the FA Simms offices including in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Oxford, Cambridge and Norwich.

Both firms specialise in restructuring and insolvency services, mainly to the corporate market. All FA Simms staff, including managing director Richard Simms, have moved to FTS Recovery, whose Milton Keynes office is at Knowlhill.

Director and head of recovery Marco Piacquadio pictured left said: “FA Simms is an excellent fit for us. We hope to continue the great work achieved by FA Simms over the years and believe both their and our clients will quickly see the many benefits that our combined efforts can achieve.”

FTS Recovery has also acquired ownership of the FA Simms brand and its digital marketing footprint including its various websites.

FA Simms was established in 1978. Managing director Richard Simms said: “We are delighted to join one of the UK’s fastest growing and dynamic practices FTS Recovery at this exciting time. I look forward to seeing the achievements our combined operations will reach.”