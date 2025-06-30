Building revenue and reputation: Unity Place welcomes new head of sales

Megan Hassall.

UNITY Place conference and events venue in Milton Keynes has appointed Megan Hassall as its new head of sales.

She will be responsible for leading the sales strategy across all conferencing and events spaces within Unity Place, focusing on driving revenue growth, developing a strong repeat client base and building the venue’s reputation as a centre of excellence for customer service and event delivery.

“My main aim is to build a venue that is known not only for its cutting-edge facilities but also for delivering exceptional service and unforgettable experiences,” Megan said.

“We are creating a space where clients return time and again, not just because we deliver great events but because they feel part of something bigger.”

Megan has moved from her most recent role as sales manager at Horwood House Hotel in Little Horwood, just outside Milton Keynes. Before that she had worked as sales manager at Missenden Abbey.

“Stepping into the role of head of sales at Unity Place is a proud moment for me,” she said.

“I have always believed that events are one of the most powerful tools we have to connect, inspire and create lasting impact.

“Whether it is helping a brand to tell its story or giving a community a platform to thrive, I see every event as a chance to do something meaningful.

“I am excited to work with a talented team that shares this vision and to help drive growth not just in numbers, but in the value we create for our clients, our audiences and the industry as a whole.”

Unity Place’s venue director Dave Morgan said: “Megan brings not only a wealth of experience in venue sales but a clear passion for what events can achieve – socially, economically and culturally.

“Her energy and vision for Unity Place are perfectly aligned with our mission to be a beacon of innovation and connection in Milton Keynes. We are excited to see where her leadership will take us.”

Unity Place offers conference and events facilities across a variety of spaces. The venue features:

A fully equipped 300-seat auditorium.

Multiple conference suites and breakout rooms.

Contemporary hybrid meeting facilities.

An open-plan event atrium ideal for exhibitions and networking receptions.

On-site hospitality including premium catering by renowned chefs and local food vendors.

‘We want people to walk through the building and enjoy it’

THE DOORS are open and everyone is welcome.

The message to the business and wider Milton Keynes communities from Unity Place, home to banking giant Santander’s UK head office and a state-of-the art coworking, office, event and leisure space since its opening almost two years ago.

“It is not about closing the doors – it is about opening them,” said Unity Place’s centre experience manager Nathan Kennard. “We want people to walk through the building and enjoy it, whether they are here to work, attend an event or just grab a coffee.”

Unity Place has been designed not only to raise the bar for workplace environments but also to become a welcoming and inclusive destination for the entire community. It is a seven-storey, sustainable development that hosts Santander’s UK headquarters. It is also home to co-working provider x+why, food and beverage options including a bakery, brewery and street food traders.

Its conference and events offering includes a 300-seat auditorium.

Speaking to business leaders at a breakfast briefing hosted by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, Nathan explained his passion for the city and for Unity Place. “I grew up here, learned to drive here, went to university and got married here. This city has been the backdrop to so many important milestones for me.”

Beyond its architectural and operational ambitions, Unity Place is becoming a launchpad for local talent and enterprise, he added. From providing kitchen space to independent food traders to nurturing start-ups in the co-working zones, there is a clear emphasis on enabling local growth.

The building’s reputation is growing but its full potential has yet to be realised. Referencing the opportunities presented by the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, Unity Place is not an isolated success story in the Arc narrative but a model for partnership and shared progress, he said.

