Breaking the stigma around homelessness: CEO Sleepout launches ambassadors programme and calls for employers to join 2023 event

CEO Sleepout, the charity working to tackle homelessness and create social impact, has launched its corporate ambassadors programme to raise awareness of the campaign and encourage support from the business community.

The annual Sleepout event takes place in Milton Keynes overnight on November 16 at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley campus.

Ahead of the event, two of the charity’s longest-serving ambassadors have received national recognition for their commitment and support to the sleepout since it launched in 2019.

Kelli Doorne pictured left, who was homeless for a time when she was 16, now runs Accounting Pirates, a marketing business supporting accountants and bookkeepers. “I had some terrible experiences when I was young,” she recalls. “At the time, no one would have known I was homeless as I was sleeping rough, sleeping on strangers’ sofas, relying on the generosity of others.”

She and fellow ambassador Jo Carter are urging businesses to join them on this month’s CEO Sleepout. Jo pictured right, who owns digital and creative recruitment agency Concept Personnel, has also been a supporter of the charity since 2019.

“Raising awareness of homelessness and helping those in need is crucial because it addresses deep-rooted societal issues and provides support to individuals facing difficult circumstances,” she says. “By doing this, we break the stigma surrounding homelessness and foster empathy.”

CEO Sleepout’s corporate ambassadors play a vital role in championing the charity’s mission in their respective cities. Becoming a corporate ambassador is an invitation extended only to those who have shown exceptional commitment and dedication to the charity in tackling the levels of homelessness and raising much-needed funds for frontline charities across the country.

Says chief executive Bianca Robinson: “The ambassadors that have been selected are passionate about creating social value within their business communities and take pride in raising awareness for CEO Sleepout among their networks. Many have participated in multiple sleepouts or raised substantial funds for the cause, demonstrating their genuine commitment to making a positive impact.”

Ms Carter has already signed up to sleep out at the Milton Keynes event and is encouraging others to do so. “By participating, you become part of a community of like-minded business leaders driving positive change. It is an opportunity to network, leverage collective influence and advocate for long-term solutions.”

Adds Ms Doorne: “I want to raise awareness of how misunderstood homelessness is. I am proud to be a corporate ambassador for Milton Keynes. I am looking forward to rallying other local businesses to take part – after all, doing something good with decent people will be a memory that will stay with you forever.”

Find out more about CEO Sleepout and the support it provides at ceosleepout.co.uk. “Your involvement can make a real difference in ending homelessness and building a more compassionate society,” says Jo.