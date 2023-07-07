Bravo!: The curtain rises on property firm’s theatre partnership deal

IT’S CURTAIN UP on a new partnership between Milton Keynes Theatre and city-based property maintenance specialist Facilities Management Solutions.

The Wymbush company is welcoming theatre-goers to the new Facilities Management Solutions Bar after the company finalised its two-year agreement with the theatre.

Operations director Dan Cole said: “During this exciting period of growth at FMS, it is really important for us to align ourselves with local organisations that have the same values as us and give back. We made a huge step in that direction when we partnered with MKFM, and now we couldn’t be happier to add Milton Keynes Theatre to our list of partners.”

He, managing director Carl Yeomanson and colleagues are pictured behind the bar as they officially launched the partnership at the theatre on Wednesday (July 5).

Mr Yeomanson said: “MK Theatre is iconic within our city for delivering quality productions so we are really excited to be aligning ourselves and our brand with yet another great establishment in Milton Keynes.”

The bar, next to the ticket office in the theatre’s main foyer, is now open and serving theatre-goers ready to enjoy the show.