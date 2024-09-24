BID unveils £2.3m investment plan as campaign for a new five-year term begins

BUSINESS owners are considering their vote on a new £2.3 million investment into Luton town centre, with the aim of making the town a more welcoming place to shop, work and visit.

Three clear objectives, focusing on reputation, place and community, have been unveiled at the launch of Luton Business Improvement District’s latest prospectus and business plan as it looks to secure a new five-year term.

The event, held at Luton’s Hat Factory, saw the publication of a fully costed, business-led plan to promote and celebrate Luton, improve its look and feel while continuing to support businesses.

BID chair Gavin O’Brien said: “We are committed to using the strengths of the town to provide an exciting, attractive and vibrant place where businesses can thrive and people can enjoy themselves living, working or visiting Luton town centre.”

The BID put together its renewal proposal after a series of surveys, consultations and meetings. The result is clear objectives and how they will be through ambitious initiatives and careful investment, he added.

“As a BID, we strive to do all we can to support businesses and give them a sense of pride in the Luton town centre. By working closely with the local authority and other key organisations, we can drive key projects and plans that will shape the future of Luton town centre.”

In its previous terms, the BID has brought in additional and targeted cleaning, floral displays and the installation of Christmas trees and lights. BID Ambassadors have created a more welcoming town and the Bid has organised and supported events that have increased visitor footfall.

It has also introduced business crime initiatives to support retail, leisure and hospitality, including Luton Business Against Crime and funding a Neighbourhood Enforcement Team Officer.

“Over the next five years, we want to build on what we have done even further, through a business-led programme supporting business growth and investment in the town centre and building pride, loyalty and positive perceptions of Luton,” said Gavin.

The event also saw town centre retailers recognised for their commitment to providing an exceptional visitor experience with the BID’s annual Mystery Shopper awards, with four businesses receiving the highest possible accolade of the Platinum Award.

…………………………………………..

Retailers on the rise

DURING May and June, mystery shoppers visited 45 businesses across Luton town centre, evaluating them on customer service, local knowledge, business awareness and friendliness.

The results showed that standards are even better than they were five years ago with the average score for the retail visits of 83% being 2.5% higher than in 2019.

Key sectors of service and sales showed rises of 7% and 3% respectively on five years previously. These supported a 5% rise to 84% in ‘Overall Impression’ while 12% more businesses were rated as ‘Good’.

Jacki Flower, the Bid’s operation manager, said: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the hard work of our retailers who have made customer service such a key focus of their business, ensuring a visitor experience packed with the personal touch that simply cannot be replicated online.”

THE WINNERS

Platinum The Mall Ask Me Point; Howden Insurance; HMV; Costa.

Gold Vodafone; Vibe Juice; Pandora; Bubble Citea; Luton Central Library; Shoezone; Timpson; Wilko; Laser Clinics; Better Brows; The Castle Tavern.

Silver Smart Mobility; Primark; Peacocks; Warren James; The WorkS; EE; Delikatesy Smaczek; Metro Bank; H.Samuel; AW House; Vision Express; Tasty’s; Cafe Smaczek; Esquires coffee; Starbucks; The Flame.

Bronze Vulcauff; Scott’s Menswear; Cakebox; Lewis Foundation; Footlocker; Superdrug; The Perfume Shop; Farmfoods; One Beyond; Poundland; New Look; Sports Direct.