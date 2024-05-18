BID joins employers paying the Real Living Wage

MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District has received accreditation as a Real Living Wage employer from the Living Wage Foundation.

The Real Living Wage, currently £12 per hour across the UK and £13.15 for London, exceeds the government’s minimum wage standards and is recalculated annually based on the actual cost of living. Accreditation confirms that MyMK pays its employees and contracted staff in line with the true cost of living.

The BID is now one of more than 14,000 organisations in the UK committed to paying the Real Living Wage. MyMK chief executive Jill Farnsworth (pictured back right) said: “This accreditation aligns perfectly with our core principles of fairness and social responsibility.”

To find out more about the Real Living Wage and discover other accredited employers, visit the Living Wage Foundation’s Living Wage Map at Accredited Living Wage Employers | Living Wage Foundation.