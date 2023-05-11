BID is inspired… MyBus is electrified

FREE ZERO-EMISSION transport is happening in Central Milton Keynes with the launch of the new all-electric MyBus shuttle service around the city centre.

The service, delivered by MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District, originally launched in 2018 exclusively for employees working in the BID area. Its aim is to support businesses by providing free transportation for workers and to drive footfall to retailers, bars and restaurants during lunch hours.

The nine-seater bus operates continuously during peak hours of 8am-10am, 12 noon-2pm and 4pm-6pm, with an on-demand service available in between those times. Users must register via the MyMiltonKeynes app.

BID chief executive Melanie Beck pictured left said: “MyBus has always been a great example of what the BID has made possible. Our aim has always been to encourage further movement across the city and offer a free service to employees which in turn will support BID businesses.

“We are increasingly conscious of the need to create sustainable solutions and support the current and future aspirations of the city, its businesses and employees and the launch of the electric MyBus reflects our commitment.”

Originally introduced in November 2018, MyBus was the first free shuttle bus service of its kind to be launched in Milton Keynes. The service has made more than 60,000 journeys and stops at 22 bespoke, signposted stops along Avebury and Silbury Boulevards.

To book an off-peak journey, passengers should contact the MyMiltonKeynes office on 01908 973 930. The BID will send a message to the driver.

“The on-demand service offers an extension to the regular bus timetable to ensure that as many people as possible requiring free transportation across the city centre are catered for,” said Ms Beck. “MyMiltonKeynes will personally manage this communication with the driver to ensure that their concentration is not compromised while driving.”

Find out more about MyBus at www.mymiltonkeynes.co.uk.

* To become a registered user, employees must download the MyMiltonKeynes App, adding the business they are employed at, and show the MyBus driver when embarking.