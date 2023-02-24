Aston Martin Works heritage site opens doors to inspire careers of a new female generation

ASTON Martin’s iconic heritage site in Newport Pagnell is to open its doors on International Women’s Day to women and girls as part of an event to inspire the next generation of talent and highlight employment opportunities in the automotive sector.

The marque is inviting ambitious women and girls from around the UK to visit Aston Martin Works in Tickford Street and experience a day in the life of an Aston Martin employee.

The day will include a tour of the Newport Pagnell facility and heritage dealership, as well as a conversation and panel event with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team. Guests will also have the chance to hear from female leaders across Aston Martin’s business, before a meeting with Aston Martin Formula One team chief information officer Clare Lansley.

The event, on International Women’s Day itself (March 8), is aligned to Aston Martin’s Racing.Green sustainability strategy announced in 2022, with the British ultra-luxury brand setting targets across the business – tackling climate change, creating a better environment and building a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive company.

A key component of the strategy is a goal for 25% of all leadership roles at Aston Martin to be filled by women within the next five years.

Aston Martin’s chief people officer Simon Smith said: “Aston Martin is passionate about increasing female leadership at the company as well as inspiring girls to consider the huge career opportunities within the automotive sector. Through initiatives like this event on International Women’s Day and our successful Graduate/Apprenticeship programmes, we are confident that we can find the right talent for the future of Aston Martin.”

Ms Lansley said: “This year the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team joins forces with Aston Martin in a bid to Embrace Equity and offer opportunities to ambitious women and girls. We are excited to host the event at Aston Martin’s heritage site Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell and look forward to the future generations of women and girls joining our organisations as we continue to drive an inclusive workplace for all.”

The day is aimed at women and girls wanting to find out more about career opportunities within the ultra-luxury automotive sector.