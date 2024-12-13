‘An exciting new chapter’: Law firm throws open doors to its new city office

MORE than 80 guests joined staff at regional law firm Franklins Solicitors to celebrate the opening of the firm’s new state-of-the-art office in Central Milton Keynes.

Franklins has moved into third-floor offices at Ashton House after more than 40 years at the firm’s previous home in nearby Silbury Court.

Managing partner Simon Long told guests: “This represents an exciting new chapter for Franklins, one that reflects our growth and our ongoing commitment to providing outstanding legal services.

“The modern design and prime location make it the ideal setting for us to continue building strong relationships with our clients and to continue growing our talented team.”

Guests toured the new offices, designed and fitted out by Northampton companies Mango Interiors Group and iOTA – Commercial Design and Furniture. They also heard from head of marketing Rosanna Stimson the latest on the annual Franklins £50 Challenge initiative which this year aims to raise £50,000 for a total 12 charities in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Equity partner Lee Holmes said: “A lot of time and thought has gone into the layout and design of the office to optimise the space and the needs of different departments within the firm and to create an environment where staff can collaborate, ensuring a strong team morale and excellent client service.”

The move has gone down well with Franklins staff. Insolvency and commercial partner Chris Buck said: “I have been with the firm nearly 20 years and we have never had everyone in the MK office on one floor. It has been fantastic to be able to see and to get to know more of my colleagues.”

