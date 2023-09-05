All fired up: Business consultancy celebrates prestigious regional award

BUSINESS CONSULTANCY Tinderbox has won the 2023 Best Business Consultancy Award for the East Midlands in the competition run by sector magazine Wealth and Finance International.

“It is great to receive recognition although what is most important is that we deliver for our clients – the factor that has won us this award,” said Tinderbox ‘s regional director Ian Taylor pictured above. “This success is down to our approach which differs substantially from many business consultancies and consultants out there.”

Tinderbox have more than 150 top people around the country and has worked with almost 500 businesses over the past decade. “We cover all business disciplines and sectors with real practical experience and knowledge,” said Mr Taylor. “We can therefore deliver a practical programme which gives our clients a return on investment every time delivered by the right expert.

“Because of our practical experience and knowledge, we can deliver personalised solutions that will work for the specific client and their unique business.

“We always get to the cause of the challenge or the potential of the opportunity. In the former case we can prescribe the right solutions and in the latter case we put plans together that help our clients maximise potential.”