Aerospace firm wins green light for plans to move UK headquarters to Cranfield Airport

RELOCATION of its UK headquarters to a new facility at Cranfield Airport has moved a step closer for aviation giant Marshall Aerospace.

Central Bedfordshire Council has approved the company’s outline planning application for a new facility that is expected to employ up to 1,200 staff.

Marshall Group chief executive Kathy Jenkins pictured right described the decision as “an exciting milestone”.

Approval of the outline planning application gives a green light to the general principles of site development for Marshall’s planned move of its aerospace business from Cambridge Airport. It means the business can start detailed design work for the first phase of its development at Cranfield in preparation for a Reserved Matters planning application.

Ms Jenkins said: “Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning team and Cranfield University have been invaluable partners and supporters of our shared vision for the future of our aerospace business.

“We are also very grateful to all the residents and representatives of local communities for their active engagement throughout the consultation process. As we work through the next level of detail with our partners and stakeholders, we will continue our dialogue with the local community to ensure we maximise the value of our presence in the region.”

The company’s existing Cambridge Airport site has been put forward for inclusion in the Greater Cambridge Local Plan; however, Marshall will continue to maintain a strong presence in Cambridgeshire, operating a number of its businesses from the area.