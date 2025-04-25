Acquisition powers up growth plans for electrical equipment supplier

Andy Parfitt (centre), CEO of AMP Power Protection, with Watersheds partners Jessica Painter and Josh Jones.

DECISIONS by both the UK government and the European Union to increase spending on defence has created significant growth opportunities for an electrical equipment supplier based in Newport Pagnell.

AMP Power Protection supplies uninterruptible power supplies to the defence sector as well as working with customers in the marine, energy and transport industries.

Now it has made a move to capitalise on the change in global markets by completing an acquisition deal by Swedish technical solutions specialist Addtech Nordic AB, part if the Swedish-listed Addtech AB group.

The UK government’s Cabinet Office has cleared the deal under the National Security and Investment Act.

AMP Power Protection is now part of the Celltech Group, part of the Addtech Electrification division, which supplies and manufactures batteries. The acquisition is part of the Celltech Group’s UK expansion plans. The company will continue to develop technology at its base in the iCentre, Howard Way, as a part of the battery systems unit across the defence, marine, and transport sectors.

Addtech had been looking to expand in the electrical and battery sector and saw AMP Power Protection as a perfect fit.

AMP Power Protection’s chief executive Andy Parfitt said: “Joining Celltech Group is a significant step for our team. We are looking forward to the opportunities ahead, especially the chance to work more closely within a wider network and bring our products to new markets as part of a well-established, international group.”

The deal was brokered by Northampton-based corporate finance specialists Watersheds after partners were brought in by AMP Power Protection to find a buyer willing and able to grow the business.

The acquisition was led by Watersheds partner Jessica Painter.

“This transaction is yet another example of how Watersheds consistently delivers results beyond expectations,” she said. “Despite being a boutique firm, we have the expertise and network to engage with large, international, cash-rich buyers, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible outcome. Our tailored approach and deep understanding of APPL’s growth trajectory allowed us to time the sale perfectly, maximising shareholder value.”

Celltech Group’s chief executive Peter Andersson said: “We are pleased to welcome AMP Power Protection into the Celltech Group. Their strong track record in power protection and proven sector experience will allow us to provide even more value to our industrial customers across multiple sectors.”

