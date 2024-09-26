Accountancy advisory firm welcomes a record number of new trainees

ACCOUNTING and advisory firm MHA has welcomed a record 214 new trainees this year with 186 new starters joining the firm earlier this month.

The class of 2024, including 20 who begin their careers at the firm’s offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton, was officially introduced to the firm by MHA chairman Rakesh Shaunak at a major induction event at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The intake number is almost double the 130 welcomed last year and follows MHA’s recent financials announcement of a near-30% increase in revenue. The firm is forecasting double-digit organic growth for 2025 and beyond.

“It is a real privilege to welcome so many young apprentices and graduates to MHA,” said Rakesh. “We are a people-first business and our future expansion relies on a talent pipeline of engaged and enthusiastic teams who can seize the opportunities our firm offers from day one. I wish everyone the best of luck in their careers here.”

The new trainees are a mix of apprentices and graduates and will work across MHA’s audit, tax and advisory services.

Rebecca Hughes, partner at MHA’s office in Northampton, said: “At MHA we place a genuine investment into the future generations of accountancy professionals to unleash their full potential. Year on year we are seeing more school, college and university leavers select MHA as their firm of choice, with many directors and partners at the firm today having originally joined as trainees.”

The firm’s head of talent acquisition and resourcing Leanne Wilkins added: “We have ambitious plans that rely on the quality of our new recruits. We want to continue to attract and develop great people who collaborate and support one another to reach their potential; underpinned by our award-winning, strategically structured training programme.”

Applications for MHA’s Class of 2025 opened this week.

