A421 reopens between Bedford and Milton Keynes as flooding repair work continues

THE A421 between Milton Keynes and Bedford will reopen to traffic in both directions this morning (Monday) for the first time in two weeks since major flooding.

A section of the route has been closed since September 22 between the A6 at Bedford to the M1 junction 13, near Brogborough and Marston Moretaine after a month of rainfall fell in under 48 hours.

Martin Fellows, regional director for National Highways in the East of England, said: “We have made significant progress with our teams working around the clock to reopen the A421 this morning.

“Due to damage caused by flooding to some sections of the road, repair works will continue. Sections will be reduced to one lane in places and there will be diversions and speed restrictions to keep everyone safe. We thank motorists for their patience while we continue this work.

“The reopening is good news for motorists but it does not change the disruption and inconvenience this has caused to local people and those that rely on this section of road. I would like to extend my appreciation for their continued patience and support. I would also like to thank our local partners in Bedfordshire for their ongoing help and collaboration.”