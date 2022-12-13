‘A proud moment at the end of an incredible season’

MORE than 30,000 F1 fans lined the streets of Central Milton Keynes to celebrate “a season for the books” for the city’s title-winning motor racing team Red Bull Racing.

They brought home both the Driver and Constructor Championships, making the 2022 F1 season the most successful in the team’s history.

And, to celebrate the record-breaking year, Red Bull took to the heart of Milton Keynes to give local fans a chance to see and hear the roar of a Formula One engine for the first time in 11 years.

The MK Homerun saw world champion driver Max Verstappen and team mate Sergio Perez drive the 2011 Championship-winning RB7’s through the centre of the city. They were joined by a spectacular display of Red Bull Motorsport power with World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Loeb demonstrating his skills, drift king Connor Shanahan tearing up the street circuit and a rare sighting of a Red Bull NASCAR.

“The last time we ran the cars through Milton Keynes was 11 years ago and to see the fans, the team and their families all here is very special,” said Red Bull Racing chief executive and team principal Christian Horner. “To be able to bring both the Driver’s and the Constructor’s trophies home to our city of Milton Keynes, after such an incredible season, is a very proud moment. What better way to celebrate these achievements than with the city that’s been our home since the very beginning?”

He paid tribute to the authorities in Milton Keynes for enabling the celebration to take place. “30,000 people showed up to celebrate with us throughout the day and we are truly grateful for your support. We carry that support with us in each and every race.”

World champion Max Verstappen added: “It was incredible to see so many people come out to support us. We have been based in Milton Keynes since 2005, when I was still a kid, so it is great to give back to the city through local events like this. We are truly appreciative of the love and support that comes from the city and we look forward to next year where we have a big challenge ahead of us. We know we can meet that challenge, of course everyone around us will be working just as hard to beat us, but they do not have the support that we have.”