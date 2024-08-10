‘A job for anyone with the skills’: easyJet targets over-50s in new cabin crew recruitment campaign

THE OVER-50s, those looking for a career change and people looking to ’unretire’ are the targets of a new recruitment campaign for cabin crew by low-cost airline easyJet.

The airline has unveiled its Returnships initiative after the results of research it commissioned which shows that almost three in four of those surveyed said that their time of life was perfect to start a new career.

easyJet, whose UK head office is at London Luton Airport, has seen the number of its cabin crew aged 50 or older more than double since it first launched the campaign in 2022. The number of over-60s has quadrupled in the same period, the airline said.

Now a new campaign has launched ahead of easyJet’s annual recruitment campaign. The airline is keen to encourage more of this “experienced and skilled demographic” to apply for the hundreds of cabin crew roles available for 2025 in easyJet’s bases across the UK, to bring their valuable experience to the profession, a spokesman said.

easyJet’s survey of around 2,000 UK residents aged over 50 found that two-thirds of respondents were considering returning to work, with just under half interested in a new career. They are eager to take on a new challenge (82%) and to have new experiences (77%). Two-thirds agreed the change would be to pursue a dream job.

More than a third said they enjoyed working and keeping busy, while a similar number wanted to find a role about which they were passionate.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services, said: “Since launching our campaign to encourage more over-50s and career changers to become cabin crew, we have been delighted by the fantastic response with many more joining us and we want to see that continue.

“Being cabin crew can be a job for anyone with the skills, no matter their age, which is why it is important that through our initiatives like our Returnship campaign, we tackle misconceptions about the job and broaden horizons for even more talented people looking for a new opportunity who can bring their wealth of life experience to the industry.”

Three-quarters of the survey agreed that in their 50s was the perfect time for a career change. Their wealth of transferrable skills and experiences are an asset in for many careers. 40% said they had more freedom, for example because children have left home.

The airline is holding a series of online events and cabin crew open days at its training centre at London Gatwick in August. Free places are available to book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/easyjet-69330075973

More mature cabin crew bring problem-solving experience, good interpersonal and communication skills and training know-how but believe they would be at a disadvantage against younger candidates, the survey found.

However, the airline is keen to hear from those who previously feared a cabin crew career was out of their reach. Find out more at careers.easyjet.com

…………………………………………..

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. Stay informed – subscribe now. Unsubscribe at any time: bit.ly/3MZiqzQ