11,000 jobs and a £1.5bn annual boost to the economy: Government gives green light to London Luton Airport’s growth plans

THE GOVERNMENT has given the green light to London Luton Airport’s expansion plans.

Ministers have approved the airport’s proposals to increase its annual passenger capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers a year.

The pans are expected to create around 11,000 new jobs, increase the number of routes and generate an extra £1.5 billion into the local and national economy each year. It will also add up to £13 million annually for causes and communities in Luton.

London Luton Airport Operations Limited, the company owned by Aena and InfraBridge which operates London Luton Airport, has welcomed the decision by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. The airport’s chief executive Aberto Martin said the decision created “a generational opportunity to transform the town and our region’s economy”.

The airport is now preparing to finalise a commercial agreement with Luton Council to deliver the expansion. “This will put Luton at the heart of a collective mission to achieve sustainable economic growth,” he added.

The plans, proposed by airport owner Luton Rising, balance the significant economic growth opportunity for the UK with some of the most robust and far-reaching commitments to sustainability introduced at a UK airport.

These include a legally binding and independently monitored framework with limits on noise, airport carbon emissions, air quality and surface access under a ‘Green Controlled Growth’ model.

Luton Rising’s chair Paul Kehoe said: “The benefits are clear. By introducing maximum limits for the airport’s noise, operational greenhouse gas emissions, air quality and surface access impacts, we also believe that our Green Controlled Growth framework represents the most far-reaching commitment to the sustainable operation of an airport ever put forward in the UK.”

The growth plan will increase passenger capacity at London Luton by 70%. Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz, director of international subsidiaries at Aena said: “We are ready to support Luton’s next chapter.”

Graeme Ferguson, head of airports at InfraBridge, added: “Together, InfraBridge and Aena are committed to building on LLA’s success, providing the expertise and capital required to deliver new infrastructure and achieve an ambitious passenger target that closely aligns with the government’s growth mission.

“Our successful public-private partnership with Luton Council has driven exceptional outcomes for Luton and all users of LLA, including our airline partners who will benefit from enhanced efficiency and increased capacity under these expansion plans.”

The expansion will mean one of the largest construction programmes for the town and wider region in recent years. It will also mean an opportunity to boost Luton Council’s investment in frontline public services and local communities.

Since 2013, significant investment made by LLAOL has delivered the fastest growth period in the airport’s history. Annual passenger numbers have already risen from ten million in 2013 to the current figure of around 18 million. In the same period, LLAOL has provided more than £0.5 billion in concession fee income to Luton Rising, contributing to investment in local community causes, including frontline council services.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said the decision “marks a significant moment for our town and region. The growth of London Luton Airport will boost Luton’s economy by creating jobs, enhancing skills development, and supporting our charitable sector.”

