Tenants hail business park base as key to their growth plans

NEW tenants at Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard have spoken of the importance of the location in their expansion plans.

Wholesale and retail clothing supplier AS Colour has moved into the largest available unit, joining healthcare provider HCA UK and essential business supplies firm Tate Business Group.

The deals mean that only one unit on the park pictured above, developed by real estate investor Firethorn Trust and which was completed last year, remains unoccupied.

“Location, flexibility and specification is key to ensuring we can effectively meet diverse client requirements and provide a tailored solution that improves the efficiency of their supply chains,” said Tate Business Group managing director Richard Tate.

Scottie Lambright, chief executive in the supply chain function at HCA, added: “As a business, we continue to set out and deliver on ambitious growth plans. Ascent will put us in a central location to further improve operations, ensuring HCA facilities can always access the right supplies and equipment, and in turn, deliver outstanding patient care across the UK.”

The three new arrivals mean seven of the scheme’s eight units are now fully occupied, with existing tenants including Spreetail, Airbox UK, Solution EU and Stone Hardy.

Chris Beer, senior associate at Firethorn Trust, said: “This is a significant milestone for Ascent Logistics Park, as we near to full occupancy. The diverse mix of tenants reflects the scheme’s high-quality, modern and flexible specification, in addition to our team’s commitment to working closely with occupiers to ensure we are responding to their operational requirements effectively.”

Lawrence Railton, managing director at AS Colour, said: “At AS Colour, we are committed to manufacturing and delivering a premium product for our customers through efficient operations and responsible practices. The tenancy at Ascent will allow us to enhance our UK supply chain and grow our shipping capabilities to meet customer demand even more effectively.”

Accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, Ascent Logistics Park off Leighton Road is built with sustainability in mind. With a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, all units are integrated with smart design.