FIAT makes history with manufacturing move to Luton

PRODUCTION is under way at the Stellantis factory in Luton of the FIAT Professional Scudo light commercial vehicle.

It is the first time that FIAT vehicles will have been manufactured in the UK and vehicles manufactured at Luton will be produced in both right- and left-hand drive for the UK and European markets.

Luton continues to build the internal combustion derivatives of Stelantis’ models the Vauxhall Vivaro, Opel Vivaro, Citroën Jumpy, Citroën Dispatch and Peugeot Expert LCVs. The factory has been given the manufacturing of the Scudo to help the company keep pace with strong demand and growing order books for the vehicle, Stellantis says.

Plant director Mark Noble said: “It is great news for Luton Plant to start manufacturing the FIAT Professional Scudo. This means we now produce all of the Stellantis brands mid-sized LCVs, for both the UK and the European markets.”

The Scudo will continue to also be produced at Hordain inFrance where the battery electric e-Scudo version is manufactured for all markets.