Conference venue unveils green energy plan towards net zero emissions target

BY 2027, a conference centre in Bedfordshire aims to be producing its own green energy using the natural resources available on its doorstep.

Wyboston Lakes has unveiled its four-year Green Energy Roadmap, the foundation for its plan to become self-sufficient in energy production and in turn to achieve its Net Zero Carbon Emissions target.

The plan outlines a year-by-year timetable up to the end of 2026 for the introduction of a energy generation solutions including solar, wind and water source heat pumps, some of which already have planning permission in place. There will also be projects to move to more energy-efficient plant and equipment. The total investment in the development is estimated to be more than £5 million.

“For many years we have been searching for and investing in sustainability projects, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions,” says managing director Steve Jones pictured. “As a result, for instance, all electricity used on the site is generated from renewable energy sources, saving more than 1,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.”

Energy efficiency at the venue off the A1 near Bedford has been improved and fuel costs reduced by a £110,000 investment in heat recovery units to upgrade ventilation at the resort. “These also dramatically improve the quality of air in the meetings spaces and many public areas,” says Mr Jones.

Wyboston Lakes already holds Platinum accreditation from Greengage Eco-Smart – which rates a venue’s eco-approach – a Gold Award from Green Tourism and the Gold Star from meetings body IACC. It aims to reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040.

“The Green Energy Roadmap will further focus our commitment to driving forward the actions that will help us both to fight against the increasingly high cost of energy from producers, ultimately to be self-sufficient, while at the same time moving towards our Net Zero Carbon Emissions target,” says Mr Jones.