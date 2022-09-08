College group confirms management restructure ahead of merger completion

MANAGEMENT changes at the top level of The Bedford College Group are under way ahead of the proposed merger next year with Central Bedfordshire College.

Ian Pryce main picture is to relinquish the role of principal but remains as chief executive. He has appointed two deputies: Em Lowe, who will deputise on education matters, and Pat Jones, to be his deputy on financial matters.

The post of principal has been separated between Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. Karen Campbell is now principal of Bedford College, including its specialist agricultural and environmental arm Shuttleworth College. Robin Webber-Jones becomes principal of Tresham College across the three Northamptonshire campuses in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough and The National College for Motorsport at Silverstone.

A third principal will be confirmed once the merger with Central Bedfordshire College is completed. It is due to take place in February.

“We will become one of the largest college groups in the UK,” said Mr Pryce. “Central Bedfordshire College needs to improve on its latest Ofsted result. These managements changes will enable us to prepare to meet all those challenges and best serve our communities.”

The group has also appointed vice principals to each campus. They are:

Bedford College: Gail Cocozza; Dave Wilkins; Alex Mortby

Shuttleworth College: Dr Catherine Lloyd

Tresham College: Dr Jo Baxter; Nick Haywood; Dr Mohammad Milani

Group-wide maths, English and progression pathways: Nina Sharp.

The Bedford Sixth Form and The Corby Sixth Form will come under Helen Smith as Group Head of Sixth Forms.

Debbie Houghton joins the group’s Executive Group of Directors with a brief on apprenticeships and business development.