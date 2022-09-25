A night of celebration: Delight for the winners at the SME Bedfordshire Awards

The celebrations are under way among Bedfordshire’s small and medium-sized businesses after the winners were announced in this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

They received their trophies and applause from hundreds of guests at a gala awards dinner and ceremony at Bedford’s Corn Exchange.

And there was particular delight for Bedford company Window Ware, based at Cross Park and a major UK distributor of window and door hardware and tools. The company was named the night’s overall winner of Business of the Year.

The full list of winners is:

Apprentice of the Year Sponsor: Liebherr

Gold: Hardeep Kaur Sanghera – Smarta Healthcare; Silver: Taylor Gilling – Harrisons Accountancy.

Bedford Business of the Year

Gold: Tutor Train; Silver: The K9 Club.

Best Customer Service Sponsor: Business2Business / MK Pulse

Gold: L&K Flowers; Silver: The Hair Corner.

Best Enterprising Business

Gold: Teaching Talons (The Aminal Ambassadors); Silver: Bonfire Creative Intelligence.

Best New Business Sponsor: Wrest Park Enterprise

Gold: Black Diamond Pub Company; Silver: AnnexusEV.

Business Chameleon

Gold: Smarta Healthcare; Silver: Marsh Farm Futures.

Business Person of the Year

Gold: Bilal Farooq – Greystone Solicitors; Silver: Tim Mason – DMLINK.

Businesswoman of the Year Sponsor: Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Gold: Kirsty Maynard – THSP; Silver: Lauren Shepherd – babyballet Biggleswade & Bedford; Bronze: Bina Briggs – Plain Talking HR.

Community Business of the Year Sponsor: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue

Gold: YouTurn Futures; Silver: IMPAKT Housing & Support.

Dunstable Business of the Year

Gold: Spicer & Co; Silver: Red Bird Tutoring.

Employer of the Year Sponsor: AllenDay Recruitment

Gold: Receptional; Silver: Wealth Matters.

Family Business of the Year Sponsor: 123 Internet Group

Gold: Harrisons Accountancy; Silver: Spicer & Co.

Hair Salon / Barber of the Year

Gold: Lucia Hair & Beauty; Silver: House of Handsome Bedford.

Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year

Gold: DMLINK; Silver: SMP Gas & Heating.

Lockdown Leader

Gold: Rafi Mohammed – Marsh Farm Futures; Silver: Kathy Bird – Clearhead.

Luton Business of the Year

Gold: Greystone Solicitors; Silver: The Pattern Studio.

Positive Impact

Gold: Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity; Silver: Seraph Agency.

Service Excellence Sponsor: Bedford Borough Council

Gold: Window Ware; Silver: The Pattern Studio.

Sustainabilty Sponsor: Central Bedfordshire Council / Green Business Network

Gold: Willow Tree Distilling; Silver: Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors).

Website of the Year

Gold: Titanium 22 Digital; Silver: Far & Ride.

Young Business Person of the Year Sponsor: Oval Law

Gold: Emily Price – Be Our Guest Princesses; Silver: Jonny Duggan – AnnexusEV.