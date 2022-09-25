A night of celebration: Delight for the winners at the SME Bedfordshire Awards

The celebrations are under way among Bedfordshire’s small and medium-sized businesses after the winners were announced in this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.
They received their trophies and applause from hundreds of guests at a gala awards dinner and ceremony at Bedford’s Corn Exchange.
And there was particular delight for Bedford company Window Ware, based at Cross Park and a major UK distributor of window and door hardware and tools. The company was named the night’s overall winner of Business of the Year.
The full list of winners is:
Apprentice of the Year Sponsor: Liebherr
Gold: Hardeep Kaur Sanghera – Smarta Healthcare; Silver: Taylor Gilling – Harrisons Accountancy.
Bedford Business of the Year
Gold: Tutor Train; Silver: The K9 Club.
Best Customer Service Sponsor: Business2Business / MK Pulse
Gold: L&K Flowers; Silver: The Hair Corner.
Best Enterprising Business
Gold: Teaching Talons (The Aminal Ambassadors); Silver: Bonfire Creative Intelligence.
Best New Business Sponsor: Wrest Park Enterprise
Gold: Black Diamond Pub Company; Silver: AnnexusEV.
Business Chameleon
Gold: Smarta Healthcare; Silver: Marsh Farm Futures.
Business Person of the Year
Gold: Bilal Farooq – Greystone Solicitors; Silver: Tim Mason – DMLINK.
Businesswoman of the Year Sponsor: Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce
Gold: Kirsty Maynard – THSP; Silver: Lauren Shepherd – babyballet Biggleswade & Bedford; Bronze: Bina Briggs – Plain Talking HR.
Community Business of the Year Sponsor: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue
Gold: YouTurn Futures; Silver: IMPAKT Housing & Support.
Dunstable Business of the Year
Gold: Spicer & Co; Silver: Red Bird Tutoring.
Employer of the Year Sponsor: AllenDay Recruitment
Gold: Receptional; Silver: Wealth Matters.
Family Business of the Year Sponsor: 123 Internet Group
Gold: Harrisons Accountancy; Silver: Spicer & Co.
Hair Salon / Barber of the Year
Gold: Lucia Hair & Beauty; Silver: House of Handsome Bedford.
Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year
Gold: DMLINK; Silver: SMP Gas & Heating.
Lockdown Leader
Gold: Rafi Mohammed – Marsh Farm Futures; Silver: Kathy Bird – Clearhead.
Luton Business of the Year
Gold: Greystone Solicitors; Silver: The Pattern Studio.
Positive Impact
Gold: Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity; Silver: Seraph Agency.
Service Excellence Sponsor: Bedford Borough Council
Gold: Window Ware; Silver: The Pattern Studio.
Sustainabilty Sponsor: Central Bedfordshire Council / Green Business Network
Gold: Willow Tree Distilling; Silver: Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors).
Website of the Year
Gold: Titanium 22 Digital; Silver: Far & Ride.
Young Business Person of the Year Sponsor: Oval Law
Gold: Emily Price – Be Our Guest Princesses; Silver: Jonny Duggan – AnnexusEV.