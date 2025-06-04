‘A direct voice’: Businesses invited to join a new Town Centre Advisory Board for Bedford

BUSINESSES are set to play a central role in the work of a new Town Centre Advisory Board for Bedford.

Bedford Borough Council is inviting applications this month. The board will play an essential role in shaping Bedford’s town centre strategy, nurturing economic growth and ensuring that business interests are well represented.

The board will advise the council and work with stakeholders to ensure that businesses based in the town centre thrive. Several regeneration initiatives are under way in the town, including the redevelopment of Mayes Yard, Towns Fund projects on Midland Road and St Paul’s Square.

Cllr Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “Bedford’s town centre is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation and it is vital that our business community is at the heart of this change.

“The new Town Centre Advisory Board will ensure that local businesses have a direct voice in shaping our town’s future, helping to create a vibrant, welcoming place that supports local enterprise and attracts visitors from far and wide.

“I encourage business leaders from all sectors to apply and help us realise our vision for a prosperous and dynamic Bedford town centre.”

The board will also include representatives from Bedford College, the police and Bedford Borough Council. It will comprise up to 12 members, each appointed on an initial three-year term.

Board members will be expected to attend at least six meetings annually and participate in subgroups or strategic workstreams as needed.

Applications are open to business owners or managers in the Bedford town centre area or individuals who have strong links to the town centre. Candidates are invited to submit a CV and a one-page statement outlining their interest and experience by June 13.

Interviews are due to take place in week commencing June 30, with the first board meeting in July. Bedford town centre businesses voted last year not to renew the Bedford Business Improvement District, which closed at the end of March.