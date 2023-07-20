Volkswagen Group marks 70 years in UK with new charity endowment fund

IN 1953, the first iconic Beetle car drove into the showroom of the first Volkswagen franchise in the UK. It sowed the seeds of what was to become the largest automotive group which today sells more than one in five cars on Britain’s roads.

70 years on and a milestone celebration takes place at Volkswagen Group UK’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, with a day of activities reflecting the company’s past and the future facing it and the automotive industry.

Activities included presentations ranging from brand advertising, problem solving and transformation to the Golf GTI, Audi in F1 and campervans through the ages. Keynote speakers on the day were Olympian alpine skier Chemmy Alcott and futurologist Aric Dromi.

Volkswagen Group UK has also strengthened its contribution to the Milton Keynes community by setting up the VWG Endowment Fund for Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The group is a long-time supporter of the foundation, donating a car to its annual draw for the past 32 years. The company donated £35,000, matched by the foundation’s Match Fund campaign to create a £70,000 fund to be distributed as grants to local charities.

VW Group UK managing director Alex Smith pictured top (centre) presenting the cheque to Community Foundation chief executive Ian Revell said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the MKCF by supporting investment in this new fund. We are confident it will be used wisely to give grants to local charities which now, more than ever, need our help.

“We are proud to give back to the community local to our HQ, as well as through our other charitable donations, to other organisations across the UK.”

Mr Revell said: “As a globally recognised brand based in Milton Keynes, we are honoured to be supporting Volkswagen Group in its charity work. The creation of the new VWG Endowment Fund will not only provide long-term sustainability for VWG’s giving ambitions but also allows for a larger proportion of the community to benefit from their support.”