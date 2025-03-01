Motor group revs up its employee offer to recruit and retain sector’s rising stars

TOYOTA and Lexus dealership Steven Eagell Group has taken steps to enhance its work to recruit, nurture and develop the rising stars of the motor retail sector.

It has made a series of changes to its Employee Value Proposition, including increases to basic salaries, with a guaranteed £30,000 salary for the first 12 months for all sales and aftersales roles. Maternity, paternity, adoption and sick pay have been enhanced and the group has increased its annual leave allowance.

Steven Eagell Group has launched its Excellence Awards, voted for by its general managers, and has introduced long-service awards for employees who reach milestones in their careers.

Chief executive Steven Eagell said: “The enhancements made to our EVP reflect ongoing investments in our workforce and our commitment to making Steven Eagell Group a great place to work, where our employees feel valued, supported and empowered. We look forward to strengthening this by celebrating the amazing contributions taking place across our business later in 2025 with our new Excellence Awards.”

The group has created the new role of general manager for transformation and talent to oversee the company’s transformation and talent strategy. It has also begun holding town hall meetings to provide employees with the opportunity to hear from leadership, to earn about the group’s direction and to have their voice heard.

“Our people are at the very heart of our success and we believe that creating a culture of collaboration and recognition cultivates an environment where our employees are equipped to deliver excellence,” said Steven.

