For sale: The ultimate collection of modern classics

IT IS A multi-million pound never-before-seen collection of rare, valuable and exotic Aston Martin sports cars that has come together at Aston Martin Works.

Aston Martin Works, the historic home in Newport Pagnell of the sports car maker and the place where around 13,000 cars were hand-built over 50 years, now provides both new and heritage cars sales services to collectors worldwide.

Over the past few months, the business has been carefully curating this selection of modern classics. The models are some of the most compelling and desirable cars created by Aston Martin over the last 15 years.

“Pulling together this collection of our more recent rarities – including our first true hypercar – has been a long and careful labour of love and I am thrilled that we have finally been able to unite these Aston Martins for what I believe to be is the first time in a sales context,” says Aston Martin Works’ general sales manager Justin Pearce.

“The phrase ‘spoilt for choice’ I think quite rightly springs to mind. I believe it is highly unlikely we will see this particular grouping of the marque’s modern classics together again in a showroom anywhere in the world anytime soon and it seems to me only fitting that they are offered to the market at the historic home of the brand.”

The cars on show include the One-77 pictured above, the most exclusive Aston Martin of the ‘Gaydon era’ of which there are only 77 unique examples. Unveiled in 2009, the £1 million 7.3-litre V12 One-77 was revealed as the fastest Aston Martin yet created, with a top speed of 220mph.

The V12 Zagato was launched in 2011 as the natural successor to the Zagato Aston Martins of the past. The 190 mph 6.0-litre V12 Zagato was awarded the Concorso d’Eleganza trophy and two endurance racing versions finished fifth and sixth overall in the annual 24-hour race on the challenging Nurburgring circuit in Germany.