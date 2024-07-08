‘An inclusive culture that allows our colleagues to thrive’: Dealership renews Automotive 30% Club membership

UPDATING its recruitment processes in order to attract and retain more female employees has played a key role in a Milton Keynes-based motor dealership renewing its membership of an automotive sector network committed to inclusivity and growing diverse gender-balanced businesses.

Steven Eagell Group has renewed its silver membership of the Automotive 30% Club, a network of more than 70 automotive chief executives and managing directors. The club was founded in 2016 by businesswoman and author Julia Muir and aims to improve the sector’s gender balance and diversity as well as to support businesses in better serving their customer base, enhancing overall performance and removing the unconscious bias and obstacles that prevent talented women from progressing up the career ladder.

Since first becoming a member of the Club in 2021, Steven Eagell Group has taken steps to improve its gender balance. It has created recruitment videos featuring female employees and changed the way in which its job descriptions are written to increase engagement with female applicants.

Female colleagues from Steven Eagell Group have taken part in initiatives and campaigns organised by the Automotive 30% Club promoting the industry as being “open to all”.

The group’s chief executive Steven Eagell said: “We wholeheartedly believe that supporting the Automotive 30% Club in its aim to create an inclusive culture that allows our colleagues to thrive will make us a better employer and a more innovative and successful business.”

The group, whose head office is at Redmoor, has increased its number of female employees since joining the club and seen improvement in its employee engagement surveys, he added.

“We are committed to continuing to work towards creating a business that attracts, retains and nurtures the top female talent in the industry, while supporting each and every one of our colleagues to reach their full potential.”

Julia Muir said: “I am delighted that Steven Eagell has renewed his Silver membership of the Automotive 30% Club and that his team are taking action to ensure women will be welcome and will thrive in the organisation.

“We need inclusive gender-balanced businesses to best serve our diverse gender-balanced customer base and it is essential that we do not exclude any female talent pools as we seek to recruit, upskill and reskill to meet the needs of the industry transformation taking place up to 2030 and beyond.

“It is great that the Steven Eagell team is helping to change the game in the sector.”