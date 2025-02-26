City prepares to host UK’s largest neurodiversity art installation

MK Umbrellas Project leader Jane Lambert (left) with Jill Farnsworth, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

MILTON KEYNES is set to become a beacon for neurodiversity awareness with the launch of The Umbrella Project, the largest art installation of its kind in the UK, featuring nearly 400 suspended coloured umbrellas.

The artwork is to be unveiled in Midsummer Place shopping centre on March 15. The project has been created by a group of leading businesspeople in the city, with Midsummer Place as headline sponsor and support from, among others, Red Bull Technology and logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel.

The stunning display of colourful umbrellas will span the width and breadth of Midsummer Place’s Boulevard – a space more than 43 metres long and 20 metres wide.

The use of umbrellas in various colours symbolise the wide spectrum of neurodivergent experiences, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more. Each umbrella represents a unique way of thinking, learning, and interacting with the world. As such, The Umbrella Project is designed to position Milton Keynes as a city that backs the wider social movement towards more understanding, acceptance and celebration of neurodiversity.

The Umbrella Project aims to address this disparity by changing the narrative, challenging misconceptions and promoting a more inclusive society.

The initiative comes at a critical time. While 96% of employers recognise the benefits of a neurodiversity-affirming workplace, one in five autistic individuals in the UK remain unemployed.

This equates to over 55,000 people in Milton Keynes alone, said the project’s manager Jane Lambert, who is also chief executive of Makewell Clinic in Milton Keynes.

“An umbrella provides protection, much like the neurodiversity movement advocates for acceptance, understanding, and inclusion,” Jane added. “It signifies creating safe spaces for everyone, regardless of neurological differences.

“We are excited to bring this fantastic installation to Midsummer Place and to truly highlight the importance of recognising the importance of neurodiversity in a universal art piece. We invite people to visit the centre, experience The Umbrella Project and learn about the neurodivergent community around them.

“We want to educate, advocate and celebrate.”

The opening ceremony for the installation takes place on March 15 at 10am, followed by performances, activities, a neurodiversity marketplace to discover all the local support available and displays throughout the day from 11am until 5pm.

At the opening ceremony, The Umbrella Project launch will be supported on the day by The Parks Trust, Harry’s Rainbow, WeMakeFootballers, Diversity Marketplace, MK College, Kuehne+Nagel, DAFS, Willen Hospice, Untangle My String Art, Spectrum CA, MacIntyre, Ride High, Headway, YMCA, Autism Early Support, MK Gallery, Your Space Foundation, MK Council, YMCA, Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Woodlands School, Thames Valley Police, Makewell and Talk Back.

The Umbrella Project will remain in Midsummer Place until September 2025.

The businesspeople behind the project are Jane Lambert, Jerry Taylor, Amanda Wright, Adam Moore, Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Sammy King, Lisa Hathway, Jill Farnsworth, Sue Pardy, Gamiel Yafai and Jon Manning. Sponsors also include Perfectly Autistic and Liz Male Consulting.

