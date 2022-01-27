‘Any business can get involved’: Leaders are urged to back Platinum Jubilee celebrations

THE CALL has gone out to businesses to join the celebrations this summer of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Sustainability, greater environmental awareness and the Platinum Jubilee are set to be the cornerstones of 2022 and a local leader of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative has outlined how business can be involved.

Milly Soames, a former High Sheriff and deputy Lieutenant of Buckkinghamshire, spoke to business leaders at a breakfast event, urging them to join the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign which will see trees planted across the Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty’s reign and to promote the importance of tree planting and how tree conservation is vital to the environment.

Mrs Soames is working with a group of figureheads to drive awareness of the initiative across the county.

She told guests at the briefing, organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership: “Any business, no matter how large or small, can get involved. Either by planting trees on their own site or supporting community planting by donating land. Businesses can also order an official plaque to mark the occasion and register their tree planting on an interactive Queen’s Green Canopy map.”

Officially launched at the virtual Chelsea Flower Show in May last year, the planting phase of the Queen’s Green Canopy began in October and will run until April, with a further planting phase planned to run in the last quarter of 2022, marking the end of the Jubilee year.

From a sapling to a larger tree, the Queen’s Green Canopy’s extensive network of partners are available to offer advice with nurseries selling the trees for planting. Milton Keynes Council is also behind the initiative, Mrs Soames said.

“If you do not have the space, speak to them,” she added. “We want to provide a legacy for future generations, from a single tree to woods, as long as it is planted responsibly and sustainably it is part of this wonderful initiative.”

For more details, visit www.queensgreencanopy.org