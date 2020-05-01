Answering the SOS of the UK’s last Volunteer Fire Brigade

Sponsored Message

AT Stanair, we are very passionate about supporting the local communities in which we and many of our staff serve.

Mark Addinall, an engineer at our Peterborough depot, does a fantastic job looking after our customers, and is the volunteer Watch Commander at the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station.

The service was originally formed in 1884 by a group of Peterborough businessmen after they believed the efforts of the Corporation Brigade, as it was then, had been ineffective following a serious fire at the Infirmary.

Mark Addinall

The team is now made up of ten volunteers and is the UK’s last remaining Volunteer Fire Brigade. The service is completely self-sufficient and is a registered charity. They cover 6pm to 6am and attend alongside or after Dogsthorpe Fire Brigade and Stanground Fire Brigade have been called out.

The site’s car park was being abused by motorists who would use the site to park and walk to the city centre. The Brigade required a barrier to ensure the car park was only used by the volunteers and Mark recommended Stanair , which provided the perfect solution in the form of a Traffic Barrier with a keypad.

A volunteer at Peterbrough Volunteer Fire Station for 20 years, Mark was part of the team who installed the new barrier. “We are really pleased with the new car park barrier,” he said. “The product is perfectly suited to our needs and does a brilliant job.”

Stanair director Will Smith said: “We have always admired his volunteering efforts with the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station. When they were in need of help, we were more than happy to be of assistance to support their amazing work.”

