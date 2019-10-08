Analytics specialist completes merger deal

A SPECIALIST in business analytics has completed its merger with a leading global management consultancy.

Halpenfield, a services and solutions consultancy that helps companies to become data driven, has joined forces with SDG Group. The company, based at the Pinnacle in Central Milton Keynes, will rebrand as SDG Group UK.

Despite current political and economic uncertainty, SDG Group is investing in and expanding throughout the European and international markets. The merger with Halpenfield demonstrates how the company is seeking to further strengthen its presence in the UK market, it says.

In addition to the offices in Milton Keynes, the company has opened a new central London office to spearhead UK activities.

Heather Beardmore, director and founder of Halpenfield and now chief executive of SDG Group UK, said: “The integration of Halpenfield into SDG Group allows us to create new business offerings, strengthen our current services and will benefit our customers through the advantages of being part of a growing successful international organisation, bringing more than 25 years of experience in innovative data-first consulting practices.

“Modern data architecture is changing and together we can lead the way”

Established in 2004, Halpenfield has grown rapidly and works with its clients to become data driven and to capitalise on the increasing volumes of business data to enable better decisions to be made faster.

The partnership with SDG Group will enable Halpenfield to accelerate its growth plans as a leading business analytics consultancy and become a driving force in the digital transformation of forward thinking companies, said Ms Beardmore.

Technical director Andy Hopcraft added: “This merger reinforces and strengthens our ability to deliver an even broader and stronger business advantage to our customers. We were particularly attracted by the synergies between SDG Group and Halpenfield and we are excited to progress the numerous opportunities that this partnership brings for our customers and advancing the business analytics industry.”

SDG Group’s positioning at European level was confirmed this summer, when Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers listed the company as one of the top 40 leading consulting firms in data and analytics worldwide, and one of the largest in the EMEA region.

SDG Group’s international expansion continues to be at the centre of its growth strategy, which has contributed to 70% of its expected €100 million turnover coming from outside its primary territories.

Over the years, SDG Group has specialised in transforming companies into successful data driven enterprises, with a key focus being in the practices of augmented analytics, corporate performance management and advanced digital platform.

SDG Group offers its services to the fashion and pharmaceutical industries, as well as financial, manufacturing, consumer goods and telecommunications sectors.SDG Group founder and chief executive Luca Quagini said: “Only the integration of visionaries and disruptive specialists can help us create new services and be successful in the most competitive markets. The selection that led us to choose Halpenfield as the ideal partner to speed up operations in the UK, had only one criteria: the shared vision on the next evolution of business analytics.”